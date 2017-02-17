Gina Mimi Love deny sleeping with dogs and cats

Entertainment of Friday, 17 February 2017

Source: GhanaWeb

2017-02-17

Self-styled love and sex therapist Gina Mimi love has responded to allegations that she sleeps with dogs and cats.

Two years ago, in an audio which was circulating on social media, a young man alleged accused the sex therapist of sleeping with cats and dogs and most importantly spreading deadly diseases.

Debunking the accusations leveled against her, she told Kofi TV in an interview that the story was concocted to tarnish her hard earned reputation.

Gina Mimi Love, a mother of four explained that she doesn’t have any deadly sexually transmitted diseases for which people who sleep with her die out of.

She said in the interview that even though the story was supposed to tarnish her image, it has rather opened doors and opportunities for her.