School collapse: Gov’t to provide caskets for bereaved families





The Minister of Education Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has assured bereaved families of the Gyambra school building collapse in the Central region of government’s commitment in giving the six deceased kids a benefiting burial.

Government, he said, will provide caskets and other items needed in ensuring that the deceased kindergarten kids get a befitting burial.

The Minister, who was in Gyambra to ascertain the extent of the damage, also assured the community of government’s plans to improve existing infrastructure in the area to avert such an occurrence in the future.

The new infrastructure, Dr. Opoku Prempeh added, will also help provide the schools with a decent and secured classroom blocks to support teaching and learning.

Dr. Opoku Prempeh also visited the other injured kids at the Our Lady of Grace Hospital at Breman Asikuma and assured the parents of the victims of government’s decision to foot the bills of all those on admission as a result of the collapsed structure.

He described the accident as unfortunate and pledged government’s commitment in ensuring that such negative occurrences do not happen again in the educational front.

He also bemoaned the lack of cooperation between the education sector and the chiefs in the area, as the chiefs were not even aware of the contractor who was responsible for building the class room to house the kindergarten pupils.