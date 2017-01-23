Tonto Dikeh shares lab report to debunk rumours of drug abuse

Entertainment of Monday, 23 January 2017

Source: Bellanaija.com

There have been so many rumours about Tonto Dikeh‘s marriage and why she and her husband might be having issues.

Over the weekend, there was a rumour that a domestic staff from Tonto Dikeh’s house had given an interview stating that the actress’ use of hard drugs had caused the breakup of her marriage.

According to the “domestic staff”, Tonto Dikeh’s use of cannabis and cocaine, even while breastfeeding her son, had caused her husband to leave the house.

Taking to Instagram a few minutes ago to debunk the rumours, Tonto Dikeh has shared a lab report showing that she was tested for several drugs and that the results were negative.

She captioned the photo:

I do this for MY GOD

I do this for MY SON

I do this for the millions of People who draw strength from my story/Journey!!! #MAMAKING #God bless you All #NEVER LET NEGATIVITY GET TO YOU BUT SOMETIMES PROVE THEM WRONG FOR THE ONES WHO LOVE YOU!!