Ohemaa Woyeje donates to three orphanages on birthday

Entertainment of Tuesday, 10 January 2017

Source: Ghanapoliticsonline.com

2017-01-10

Ohemaa Woyeje has donated to three different orphanages

Harey Adjoa Yeboah Asuama, popularly known as Ohemaa Woyeje, donated to three different orphanages in Accra weeks ago, as part of her birthday celebration which fell on the 24th day of December last year.

Ohemaa Woyeje who is the host of Adom Fm’s Mid Morning Work and Happiness donated food items, clothes, bags of rice, money and other stuff to the Jehova Rapha Orphanage in Suhum, Weija leprosarium, and the Teshie orphanage.

After her donation, she made it known to Attractivefm.com that, even though she has been embarking on such worthy cause, she’s determined to donate to more homes every year.

According to her, it’s sad to come across people (especially kids) who have lost their parents and do not experience parental warmth, therefore getting close to them, showing them affection, and putting smiles on their faces make them feel loved”, she hinted.

Ohemaa who is currently the host of Work & Happiness on Adom FM started her radio career in December 2003 at Nkosuo Radio in Kumasi as a marketing executive. She later moved to Skyy FM in Sunyani.

She also worked with Zuria FM in Kumasi as a newscaster and entertainment show host, as well as Top Radio as a DJ.

She was a presenter and current affairs host, head of events and promotion department and a host of Put Ghana First TV show on Top TV.