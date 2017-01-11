Be patient with Nana Addo – Agya Koo urges Ghanaians

Entertainment of Tuesday, 10 January 2017

2017-01-10

Agya Koo with President Nana Akufo-Addo

Kofi Adu, popularly known as Agya Koo, has appealed to Ghanaians to be patient with Nana Akufo-Addo and give him time to revive the economy.

“I know a lot is expected from him but it’s just a matter of time and I would like to plead with Ghanaians to be patient and give him time to deliver,” he said.

The actor who has featured in over 100 local movies urged Ghanaians to support the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration led by Nana Akufo-Addo to effectively develop the country, adding that Nana Addo has the requisite experience, knowledge and vision to transform the country within a short period of time.

Speaking on Accra-based radio station Adom FM, Agya Koo stressed that Nana Akufo-Addo and his team of competent ministers can revive the country’s economy which was mismanaged by the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The movie star who launched a campaign that rallied support for a resounding victory for Nana Addo disclosed that he and some other celebrities did not get any sleep during the campaign season which saw Nana Addo win the 2016 general election.

The campaign saw the movie star interact with voters across the country to rally them behind the NPP to clinch electoral victory in last year’s December 7 general elections.

Agya Koo declared his support for the NPP flagbearer with the aim of convincing Ghanaians on the need to change the country’s political leadership in order for them to give Nana Akufo-Addo a 57 percent win in last year’s election.

“The Agenda 57 percent team did its work to perfection and I am very happy to be a part of this since we didn’t have any sleep during the campaign season. Ghanaians have spoken and everybody is happy because change has finally come,” he added.

He, however, expressed gratitude to all those who made it possible for Nana Akufo-Addo to win the elections and urged them to pray for him.