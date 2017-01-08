Akufo-Addo advocates for shift in attitude, urges hope

Newly sworn President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has sent a clarion call to Ghanaians to adopt new attitudes toward the development of the country.

He asserted that for the ‘change’ voted for in the December 7, 2016 general elections to be experienced, the citizens must themselves be change agents.

Delivering his inaugural speech Saturday, the President said Ghanaians can “start with little changes in our own individual attitudes and practices.”

He stressed: “The change can and should start now and with us as individuals.”

The President has promised hope and a strong economy in the course of his campaign ahead of the 2016 presidential and parliamentary elections.

He said Ghanaians cannot live in a land endowed with rich natural resources and grow poor and hungry. Backed by the current Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia – an economist, he promised to bolster the economy by retooling the private sector.

Standing before at least over 6,000 people who were at the Black Star Square to witness his inauguration, President Akufo-Addo called on Ghanaians to desist from fence-sitting.

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia taking his oath

“I ask you to be citizens: citizens, not spectators; citizens, not subjects; responsible citizens building your communities and our nation.Let us work until the work is done,” he said.

He cited the scripture in Galatians 6:9 to stress his point. “Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up.”

President Akufo-Addo promised to instil integrity as a culture in the governance of the country by protecting the public purse from persons who are in to make money.

He noted: “State coffers are not spoils for the party that wins an election, but resources for the country’s social and economic development.”

He was emphatic that “Public service is just that – service and not an avenue for making money. Money is to be made in the private sector, not the public. Measures will be put in place to ensure this.”