We have been sentenced to die – Stranded students in Russia cry to government

General News of Wednesday, 25 October 2017

Source: yen.com.gh

2017-10-25

About 230 students under a scholarship program in Russia say government has failed to pay their allowances for over 10 months now.

Pictures show the thorny conditions these young students have had to endure during their stay in the cold, harsh weather of Russia.

According to these stranded students, they are unable to meet up with the standard of living in Russia – a development which has seen most of them venture into various strenuous jobs just so they could survive.

“The current government has tend a deaf ear to our cries and neglected us totally. There’s been so many calls and contacts with officials but still to no avail. Technically we have been sent here on a “hunger sentence,” Everyone here has lost hope and frustrated,” the frustrated students revealed.

Some female scholars who also got this scholarship to Russia are now selling their bodies so as to make up for the payment of rent and other school related bills.

With no monthly stipend, these young students from Ghana are currently leaving the classrooms to engage in hard labour as construction workers just so they can survive in Russia.

Government through the scholarship secretariat and foreign affairs ministry is therefore urgently needed to save the lives and future of these young scholars who say they are eager to complete their education and return home to build Ghana.