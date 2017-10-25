Victor Ademang to be honoured at 3G Awards in New York

Business News of Wednesday, 25 October 2017

Source: Charles N. Ntiamoah-Mensah

3G Media announces that Mr. Victor Kodjo Ademang, the Chief Executive Officer of Ahomka Beverages Limited will be honored at the 7th Edition of the 3G Awards 2017 in New York.

Mr. Ademang and his company are the proud producers of the famous Bie Gya Bitters which is currently the leading herb based alcoholic beverage on the Ghanaian market. Bie Gya Bitters has now become the toast for every Ghanaian living everywhere due to its unique herbal based natural ingredients.

As an entrepreneur and a very innovative businessman, he kept researching, exploring and experimenting on various products that will satisfy his numerous consumers until he recently veered into the production of alcoholic beverages. His company’s current flagship product has so far taken over the alcoholic beverage industry in Ghana with the introduction of the latest high brand, quality and healthy afro-root non-chemical alcoholic beverage.

Some of the Ghanaian celebrities who will be honoured at the event include, Vivienne Achor, gospel duo Willie & Mike, among others.

The 3G Media Awards 2017 is in recognition of exceptional leaders and their contributions to the Ghanaian and global communities. The event will be held on Saturday, November 11, 2017 at Pak Banquet Hall, 4229 Park Avenue Bronx, New York.

The event will be co-hosted by Bernard Aduse Poku of Kumawood Fam and Ageorgia. DJs expected who are expected to grace the event include DJ Jeff, DJ Prince, DJ Prekese and Naasei. There will be a live musical performance from Akrofi and a host of others.

This year’s event is being sponsored by KTA Moblie, Investigroup, Royal Olives, Royal Estates Group, 1st Family Home Care, MayJay Property Management etc. Supported by the Permanent Missions of Ghana in New York, the National Council of Ghanaian Associations, Ghana Chamber of Commerce USA, Vitalghradio, Highlife Radio, Golden FM, Worcester, Anokyekrom and Club Noamesco.