UG Teaching Assistant installed queen mother after ‘Rambo style capture’

General News of Tuesday, 24 October 2017

Source: Myjoyonline.com

2017-10-24

Diana Agbayizah was picked on campus in a fashion that is characteristic of Rambo movies <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508894600_532_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

A post-graduate student of the University of Ghana has been installed as the Queen Mother of Akwamu Adumasa in the Asuogyaman District of the Eastern Region.

Diana Agbayizah was picked on campus in a fashion that is characteristic of Rambo movies. The 32-year-old is also a Graduate Teaching Assistant at the Institute of African Studies.

Being the first graduate to be crowned a queen mother in the area, she took the stool name Nana Afua Serwaa I.

She was installed after the seat was declared vacant four years ago. The area Chief, Nana Ansa Kwao IV and his council of elders vetted the background of several potential candidates before settling on her.

Some elders and Asafo groups from Akwamufie stormed the university’s Department of African Studies to pick her up at a time she was attending lectures.

She was sent to Adumasa palace ahead of the installation.

The Asafo groups spent a couple of hours on the campus singing various Akwamu war songs and chanting until they finally grabbed their queen mother to be and poured libation to symbolise their success at getting their queen.

She was outdoored on Monday before a durbar of chiefs and people from the Akwamu Traditional Area. The required rituals were then performed to pave way for her initiation.

She proceeded to take the oath of allegiance in the full glare of the people and chief.

She held the sword and pledged her readiness to respond to the needs of her people and chief.

Nana Ansa Kwao IV used the opportunity to advise her to serve the community with humility and hard work.

He charged her to use her academic background to help bring the needed development in order to bring relief to the community.

In an interview with Myjoyonline.com, Nana Afua Serwaa I said she will tackle the issue of education in the area.

In attendance was the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s Youth Organizer, Sammy Awuku, as well as a delegation from the Institue of African Studies led by Ebenezer Armah.