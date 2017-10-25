Today at the newsstand | General News 2017-10-25

General News of Wednesday, 25 October 2017
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
2017-10-25
Stories making headlines on the front pages of some major newspapers include:
Daily Graphic:
-Prioritise revenue generation…in 2018 budget – IFS
-Minister directs removal of problematic roundabout in Kumasi
-IMF bemoans govt’s declining revenue
-Chinese to take Ghana visas in Beijing?
Daily Guide:
-NDC had 200 cars for Journalists
-ECOWAS single currency in 2020
-Too much sex caused Banku’s defeat
-Major Mahama trust bill in parliament
-IFS tasks gov’t on revenue