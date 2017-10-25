Sakawa boy dies after coming into contact with water

General News of Tuesday, 24 October 2017

2017-10-24

A 24-year-old man believed to be part of a group of ‘Sakawa boys’ died on the spot after coming into contact with water.

His friends confessed to Adom News’ Kofi Adjei that the closely knit group solicited for spiritual assistance to make ends meet and also promote their music career.

Collins however failed to abide by the rules and regulations of the Sakawa which included the order that they should not bath for some time.

And the punishment for breaking the rules was borne by Collins when he lost his life after coming into contact with water for the first time since the Sakawa adventure.

On the occasion when he and his other four friends went to the poolside at the Awutu Forest Grove Hostel to drink, Collins after taking excessive alcohol forgot the rules and decided to go swimming at the venue.

He was said to have died immediately after coming into contact with the water in the pool.

His death was confirmed by the Awutu Breku District Police Commander, ASP Johnson Hessay who said the police are still investigating the matter.

The body, he said has been deposited at the Winneba Morgue waiting autopsy.