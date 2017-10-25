Railways Ministry moves to insure trains

General News of Wednesday, 25 October 2017

The Railways Development Ministry is collaborating with some insurance companies to develop an insurance policy for the sector.

The sector minister, Joe Ghartey who disclosed this to TV3 described the sector as dead, requiring urgent reforms.

Four persons sustained injuries when an Accra-bound train from Tema on Monday, October 23 derailed at Tesano a suburb of Accra.

“First of all, insurance is important because of safety…and we are seeking to develop policy on that because I understand that the sector is practically dead, and we are building it up.”

He disclosed that his outfit is in “serious conversation” with some local insurance companies. He noted that the ministry is very much concerned about the safety of passengers.

In that regard, he said, the Railways Development Ministry is talks with the University of Mines to do safety audit of all its activity.

Meanwhile, a committee has been set up to ascertain the cause of Monday’s accident and also come up with recommendations.

Mr. Joe Ghartey is however not sure when the Accra-Tema shuttle will start working.