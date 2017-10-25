Portuphy and Asiedu Nektia contributed to NPP’s electoral victory – Wontumi

General News of Wednesday, 25 October 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

2017-10-25

Bernard Antwi Boasiako, Ashanti Regional Chairman of NPP <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=150892518519067"></p> <p> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508925687_691_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Controversial Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako better known as Chairman Wontumi has said the National Chairman and General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) deserve some rewards for contributing to the party’s electoral victory.

He observed that Kofi Portuphy and Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia instead of dwelling on what would have retained them power in the 2016 elections, did the reverse leading to most Ghanaians reposing much confidence in the NPP.

“Kofi Portuphy and Asiedu Nektia deserve some rewards because what they were supposed to do they did not do leading to the victory of the NPP. Money they were supposed to do to benefit Ghanaians did they did not do which led to the victory of the party .I am one of the three persons who worked tirelessly for the party’s victory so I have a big say in the party”, he disclosed.

Responding to calls for the reinstatement of the suspended General Secretary of the party, he said it would be better to allow the two NDC officers to come lead the elephant family than allow Kwabena Agyei Agyapong to return to his former position.

“These people helped us to win power so it will be better we allow them to join so we can even give them cabinet positions than allow Kwabena Agyepong. He was among those who did not want the party to win in 2016. Once I have spoken, it is enough and there is no challenger. Kwabena Agyapong will not come back to his position…..take it or leave it”, he emphasized.