No more cement blocks; La Presby students finally get desks

2017-10-24

Daniel Makorley donated hundred desks to the school

It was an exciting atmosphere at the La Presby Senior High School as CEO of McDan Shipping Company, today [Tuesday], honored his promise by providing hundred desks to assist first year students who had been forced to sit on cement blocks due to the pressure brought on by the Free SHS policy.

According to McDan Shipping, the Tuesday morning delivery is the first batch of the entire package promised the school.

Citi FM has given the infrastructure deficit in senior high schools extensive coverage, prompting a pledge from the Education Ministry to make the necessary provisions to the needy schools.

The school had already made headlines when its headteacher, who was subsequently interdicted by the Ghana Education Service, said first-year students under the Free SHS policy, had to pay GHc 80 for desks or risk standing during classes.

The La Presby first-year students were seen to be sitting on makeshift chairs comprising wooden planks supported by cement blocks.

The CEO of McDan Shipping, Daniel Makorley, subsequently visited the school and pledged to donate furniture to first-year classrooms.

As part of their celebrations upon receipt of the desks, the students were heard shouting appellations like “one man one seat, “no bore blocks”, “our backs will rest” and “no more back pains again.”

The students expressed their gratitude to the company, saying the desks will go a long way to improve teaching and learning.

“God bless him. We thank him for what he has done for us. May he get a long life; I don’t even know how to express myself today,” one student said.

“This time we can learn hard. At first we couldn’t learn well because we were sitting on blocks, but now we can focus on our work,” another noted.