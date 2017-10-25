MTN FA Cup: Tourism Authority to sponsor 30 people to watch epic final

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 October 2017

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) in partnership with the Ghana Football Association have announced their intention to sponsor 30 Ghanaians to experience the grand finale of the MTN FA Cup between Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko in Tamale.

Ghana’s most decorated clubs, Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko will meet in the FA Cup final, for the first time in over two decades on Sunday, October 29, 2017. The game has been dubbed “Unmissable’, by the MTN FA Cup Committee organizers of the competition.

As part of GTA’s campaign dubbed ‘See. Eat. Wear. Feel’, the state own enterprise will sponsor 30 Ghanaians made of 15 people from the public and 15 journalists from selected media houses in and outside Accra.

The 15 members from the public would be selected from a test conducted during a particular show hosted by the selected media houses with questions based on tourist attraction sites in Ghana.

The selected radio stations include 8 FM stations based in Accra, 6 from Kumasi and 2 from Sunyani. The radio stations for Accra are Asempa, Happy, Joy, Kasapa, Starr, Atinka, Peace and Citi. For Kumasi we have Kessben, Fox, Boss, Angel and Sika. The Sunyani stations are Storm and Space FM.

At a media briefing in Accra on Tuesday, the Senior Special Event Organizer of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Ben Anane Nsiah revealed that the package includes an expense paid trip from Accra to Tamale in an air condition bus, accommodation, food, match tickets.

He also revealed that as part of the two day package which would commence on Saturday to Sunday, the team would visit various tourist sites along the Accra to Tamale path and also host a special reception to taste the delicacies made in the North.