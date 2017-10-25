Long-serving port security officer given a suitting send-off

Business News of Tuesday, 24 October 2017

The GPHA Security department has duly acknowledged one of its longest-serving officers, Evans Ocansey with a befitting send-off parade.

Ocansey, who has served in the Port Authority’s Security department for 36 years, in a speech urged port security officers to exhibit the traits that hold the Authority’s reputation in high esteem.

“I take this opportunity to encourage you all to maintain the core value, integrity, discipline, honesty, teamwork and guard against the detractors of the department,” he advised.

He also called for commitment and co-operation of senior and junior officers towards achieving a common goal.

Port Security Manager, Lt. Col. Nana Antwi-Darkwa, paid his personal tribute to the retiring officer and emphasized key outstanding qualities exhibited by the officer worth emulating by younger officers.

“Evans has been firm, fair and very consistent in the discharge of his duties. He was very good at encouraging initiatives and cultivating teamwork. He was seen by many as a great counsellor as attested in his citation,” he stated.