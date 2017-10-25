Khebab seller caught preparing rotten meat for sale

General News of Wednesday, 25 October 2017

There have been long-standing concerns about the wholesomeness of wayside khebab as many wonder the source of the meat the sellers grill.

And if you are a wayside khebab lover, an incident which happened at the Spintex Junction in Accra would make you rethink where to buy it.

A khebab seller was caught preparing rotten meat he intended to grill and and sell to innocent passersby.

In a video posted on YFM’s Facebook page, a member of the AMA Task Force popularly known as “Odo Nsuo”, said to be a regular patron of the khebab joint disclosed he saw the the seller preparing dead lambs; fetus and sheep entrails in the bush.

The seller claimed to have bought them from an abattoir but “Odo Nsuo” got suspicious and demanded to see the contents of a sack he was carrying.

Upon opening the sack, the rotten meat was discovered and he subsequently alerted other passersby who got incensed by the seller’s conduct and wanted to attack him.