GPHA committed to best procurement practices -Acting Director General

Business News of Tuesday, 24 October 2017

Source: Solomon Anderson

2017-10-24

Paul Asare Ansah in a hand shake with Adowa Sarfo,Minister for Public Procurement <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508907889_0_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The acting Director General of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, Paul Asare Ansah has pledged the port authority’s commitment to best procurement practices.

Welcoming the Minister for Public Procurement and Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Adowa Sarfo to a working visit at the Port Authority, Paul Ansah said adhering to effective procurement regulations will be a hallmark of the Port Authority under his watch.

“Our role is also to ensure that the public procurement in our organisation is not faulted in any way,” he said.

According to the Minister, government intends to ensure that 70% of all its contracts are awarded to locals to build the capacity of indigenous industries.

“We want our locals to get involved in government contracting. Do they have the capacity to do so? So my outfit will also be identifying them with the very information that you give to us, to be organising training programs for them to build their capacity on the processes of procurement and how they can do and do it best to be able to present very responsive bits,” she indicated.

The Minister entreated the port authority to continue to adhere to best procurement practices.

“We want to encourage you to promote competitiveness, value for money, fairness, efficiency, accountability in all of your procurement processes because those are the key ingredients and characteristics of a good procurement system,” she posited.

The acting Director General of GPHA, Paul Ansah seized to opportunity to explain to the Minister and her entourage the success of the paperless system so far after the commencement on September 1.