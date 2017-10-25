Gov’t improves business system with new web portal

Business News of Wednesday, 25 October 2017

Government is working to develop a centralized consultation web portal to provide information for businesses in Ghana.

This is also part of measures to improve Ghana’s business regulatory environment.

Deputy Trade Minister, Carlos Ahenkorah disclosed this plan at a Ghana Morocco business forum.

The World Bank’s ease of doing business report indicates that Ghana’s 108th position means the country still needs to improve her operations and make it more competitive globally.

Mr. Ahenkorah is optimistic the move will help government realize its promise of Ghana becoming a one-stop business-friendly country in West Africa.

“A centralized consultation web portal for business regulations to act as a one-stop portal, two-way public consultation forum will soon be developed. These and other methods are envisaged to ensure a significant improvement in Ghana’s business regulatory environment,” he said.

He further assured that government is working to erase all hurdles that may affect the smooth running of the portal.

“To this end, all government ministries, departments, and agencies are collaborating to ensure the removal of bottlenecks and impediments that are adversely affecting business operating in Ghana he added.

Meanwhile Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI), Mark Badu Aboagye is positive the forum will improve export opportunities from Ghana which currently stands at 7.4 million dollars, representing less than 1 percent of Ghana’s total exports to Morocco.

“The companies are here as a follow up for us to see how we can basically improve our export. If you look at trade statistics, our export to Morocco is just about 7million dollars, which is less than one percent of Ghana’s total export and then our import from them is also about 87 million dollars which is also less than one percent of their total export to us. But we realize that there are various opportunities that both countries can tap into in terms of ICT, infrastructure, pharmaceuticals and all other sectors. There are a lot of opportunities in there” he optimized.

The forum brought together over 300 Ghanaian companies seeking investment with the over 70 Moroccan investors to Ghana.