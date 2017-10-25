Government establishes fund for Major Mahama

General News of Wednesday, 25 October 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-10-25

The late Major Maxwell Adam Mahama and his family <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508913627_241_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The government has revealed that it would establish a Trust Fund in the name of the late Major Maxwell Adam Mahama.

The fund which would be called “Major Mahama” Trust Fund is to cater for the welfare his wife and children.

Mr Dominic Nitiwul, Minister for Defence made the revelation to the media after he presented a Bill to Parliament for the establishment of the Trust Fund.

Additionally, government has secured employment for his wife Barbara Mahama.

The late Major Maxwell Adam Mahama was gruesomely murdered by mob at Denkyira Obuasi in the Central region. Mr Dominic Nitiwul also stated that the establishment of the Trust Fund and the employment offer were in fulfilment of government’s promise to the family.

He said the Attorney General had advised that instead of using trustees Act it is better to come to Parliament with a Bill because public funds are going to be used, adding that Parliament is the only institution that has oversight for the disbursement of the public money.

He noted that the government had pledged GH¢500,000.00 to the Trust Fund and that they would also go out to source for private money to support the trust.

Mr Nitiwul also explained that the Trust Fund has a board of trustees headed by the Minister of Defence and four other members including the Chairman of the Committee on Defence and Interior in Parliament, the Ranking Member, a former Government Statistician and the Paramount Chief of the Tumu Transitional area where Major Adam Mahama hails from.

He said the government promised when he was murdered that they would establish a Trust Fund for him as part of the four things they originally agreed to establish.

He said the government is working to ensure that they get that bill passed.

Minister of Defence and four other members, including the Chairman of the Committee on Defence and Interior in Parliament, the Ranking Member, a former Government Statistician and the Paramount Chief of the Tumu Transitional area, where Major Adam Mahama hails from.

He said government promised, after Mahama’s murder, to establish a Trust Fund for him, as part of four promises made.