Ghana Armed Forces commences 2017/2018 special medical intake

General News of Tuesday, 24 October 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-10-24

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has commenced the 2017/2018 Special Medical Intake enlistment process as advertised in the Saturday, October 21’s edition of the Daily Graphic and Monday, October 23’s edition of the Ghanaian Times.

A statement issued in Accra from the Public Relations Directorate of GAF and copied to the Ghana News Agency indicated that the scratch cards for the online application are on sale across the country at designated Ghana Post Offices listed in the advert.

The portal for the online application has been activated hence interested persons could log on to www.gafrecruitment.com to apply.

GAF however reminded the public that there were no intermediaries employed to help the process or charge fees for enlistment.

“The public is therefore strongly advised to desist from paying monies to any person(s) who present themselves as agents or middlemen with the promise to help potential applicants join the GAF.”

The GAF stated that individuals who presented themselves as middlemen, intermediaries or agents demanding payment in order to assist any candidate(s) should be reported to the nearest Military Installation or Police Station.

Interested persons are to refer to the National Dailies stated earlier for more information regarding the enlistment process.