GH¢180m to clear caterers’ arrears

General News of Wednesday, 25 October 2017

Source: classfmonline.com

2017-10-25

All the caterers who are yet to receive their payment will be paid <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=150892518519067"></p> <p> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508930101_881_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The National Coordinator of the School Feeding Programme, Dr Kwame Adu Nsiah, has revealed that the Akufo-Addo government has released an amount of GH¢151,736, 058 to pay caterers under the school feeding programme.

He said the amount has been used for the purpose for which it was released.

Mr Nsiah also said the Finance Ministry has been instructed to release an amount of GH¢180 million to pay the remaining arrears. Therefore, all the caterers who are yet to receive their payment will be paid.

His comments follow the caterers’ decision to besiege the office of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection on Tuesday, October 24, to demand their arrears.

The caterers say they are not happy with the government’s payment of their arrears in dribs and drabs.

Speaking on this development in an interview with Chief Jerry Forson, host of Ghana Yensom on Accra 100.5FM on Wednesday 25 October, Dr Nsiah said: “The caterers should be patient with the government because all their arrears would be paid.

“Since we came into office, the government has released an amount of GHS151, 736, 058 to pay the arrears. We have also asked the Finance Ministry to release GH¢180 million for us to clear all the debts and so all the debts would be paid. The picketing yesterday at the ministry could be a lack of understanding of the issue or someone is being mischievous.”