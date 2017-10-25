FDA retrieves fake Exeter corned beef from Accra markets

Quantities of the corned beef were retrieved during FDA post-market surveillance activities <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=150892518519067"></p> <p> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508926947_449_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Food and Drugs Authority has retrieved re-labelled corned beef being sold in some markets in Accra.

The importers of the expired corned beef have re-labelled the products as Exeter Corned beef to be sold to unsuspecting consumers.

Quantities of the corned beef were retrieved during the post-market surveillance activities of the FDA together with other unapproved products including those whose expiry dates have been cleaned.

Meanwhile, producers, marketers and sellers of food have been assembled to brainstorm on food safety practices as the Food and Drugs Authority organizes the first ever Food Safety Conference.

