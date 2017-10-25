Farmer assaults wife, kills himself at Sankore

General News of Wednesday, 25 October 2017

Source: citifmonline.com

2017-10-25

The victim is now receiving treatment at Star of Hope Hospital in Sankore <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508921845_907_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

A 41-year-old farmer, Akwasi Agyeman has assaulted his wife, Akosua Brago, and subsequently committed suicide over fears of a reprisal attack at Sankore in the Asunafo South district of the Brong Ahafo Region.

Akosua Brago, who is in a critical condition, and the deceased, had been in a relationship for the last six months but had no children.

The Kukuom District Police commander, DSP Robert Kwasi Boakye who confirmed this to Citi News said the incident happened on Sunday, October 22, 2017 around 9:00pm.

“Its true that a case of such nature has occurred at Sankore, but it’s not a murder case, its an attempted murder because the victim is still alive and what happened is that, the deceased person and the victim are in relationship but of late the relationship hit the rocks, so the lady (Akosua Brago) is living around and no one knows what happened that day.”

“The lady was about to bath and the man attacked her, alarm was blown and some people came to the scene and the man managed to escape from the scene. The woman was sent to the hospital when the man was sought for. He was found lying in the bush dead,” he said.

He added that the victim, Akosua Brago, whose age is yet to be determined, is now receiving treatment at Star of Hope Hospital in Sankore.

So far, the body of the deceased has been deposited at Goaso Government mortuary awaiting an autopsy.