DVLA introduces new smart driving license

DVLA says all old licenses are still valid until they expire <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508897130_63_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

A new driving license has been introduced by the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA).

The new license, which is a smart card with a security embedded chip is aimed at helping to weed out fake licenses from the system.

The chip will contain the driver’s information which will be linked to the new national identification system in a secured manner.

The DVLA made this known at a media launch of the new license in Accra on Tuesday.

The DVAL will start issuing the new license from November 7, 2017 and it would be renewed every six years same as the old one.

All old licenses are still valid until it expires.

قالب وردپرس

Comments