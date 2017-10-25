Dr. Tobbin honoured with ‘Humanitarian Icon of Africa’ award at the United Nations

Business News of Wednesday, 25 October 2017

Source: Charles N. Ntiamoah-Mensah

2017-10-25

Dr. Samuel “Amo” Tobbin, Chairman of Tobinco Group of Companies has been honoured with the Humanitarian Icon of Africa Award.

This occurred at the 5th Annual Global Official Dignity Award; “The Home of the Greatest Humanitarians of the World” on Saturday, October 21, 2017 at the United Nations, NY.

Dr. Tobbin was not present and therefore his sister; Ms Tobbin represented and accepted on his behalf.

Some of the noted dignitaries present were;

H.H. Princess Maria Amor, WCH Founder, Chairman

H.E. Vicente Fox, 55th President of Mexico

H.E. Rosalia Arteaga Serrano, Former President of Ecuador, CO-CHAIRMAN

HE Subaskaran Alirajah, Chairman Lycamobile, CO-CHAIRMAN

Some of the Ghanaian honorees were; Madam Janet Abobigu, Founder,Uni-Jay Company Ltd, http://unijay.com.gh/.received the Women Empowerment Icon Award, Honorable Kennedy Agyepong; Member of Parliament for Assin Central, CEO of Kencity Media – Lifetime Achievement on Philanthropy and Public Service, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite; CEO of Despite Group of Companies and Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong, CEO Of Special Ice were each respectively received with 2017 Men of Ghana Award respectively.

Hon. Agyepong was not present so his son; Ken Agyapong Jr. represented and Dr. Despite and Dr. Ofori were not present but Broadcast Journalist Akwasi Aboagye of Peace FM humbly received both awards on their behalf.

The G.O.D. Awards is a global humanitarian awards institution honoring the “greatest humanitarians of the world” from the highest echelon of Diplomacy, Royalty, Business & Economy, Medicine, Philanthropy, Culture & Arts and Entertainment whose unequivocal contribution to humanity have made significant impact on Human Rights, Global Peace, Green Environment, Education, Health and Wellness, Eradication of Poverty and Empowerment.

The G.O.D. Awards is an annual event held at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, integrated with WCH Humanitarian Summit and other Global events.

The G.O.D. Awards also serves as a fundraising platform for humanitarian projects of its founding organization, We Care for Humanity (WCH).