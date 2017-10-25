D-G of GPHA assures Tema shipyard workers of better working conditions

Business News of Tuesday, 24 October 2017

Source: Solomon Anderson

The acting Director General of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, Paul Asare Ansah has promised to improve the working conditions of all staff of the Tema Shipyard.

According to him, the structural defects of Dock 2, which is used for ship repairs will be refurbished quickly in order to prevent further damages.

Speaking at an engagement with management and staff of the Tema Shipyard, Paul Ansah urged the workers to eschew bad working habits and give off their best in the discharge of their duties so as to enhance revenue generation for the shipyard.

“We need to build the company to be more vibrant than we came to meet it, so that our children will come and inherit, and they will not point accusing fingers at us,” he pointed out.

He said an amount of GH¢13.3million has been made available to the management of the Tema Shipyard to purchase equipment so as to facilitate their work.

He assured the workers that before the end of 2017, the shipyard will see a facelift, adding that it will be utilised for a lot of activities including ship building and also take advantage of the oil and gas industry.

“So that you have the dry docking, you have ship building and you have fabrication. Fabrication that will enable you build part of the FPSO they are bringing, establish machine shops that will be producing parts for the FPSO and other activities related to the oil and gas industry,” he reiterated.

He entreated both staff and management to work in harmony.



The Chief Executive Officer of Tema Shipyard, Captain Kwesi Micah solicited the support of the staff and assured the workers of better times.