CVM fully support NLA resolution to launch platform next month

General News of Wednesday, 25 October 2017

Source: Daniel Kaku

2017-10-25

As part of the Concerned Voters Movement (CVM) demands from the Board and Management of National Lottery Authority (NLA), the NLA have agreed to establish their own self-control, self-regulated and self-monitored platform to maximize revenue generation to Ghana.

Background

It could be recalled that the CVM appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to investigate activities of the Acting Director-General of the NLA, Mr Kofi Osei Ameyaw.

According to the group, the NLA boss “lacks consistency,” because barely six months into office, he had allegedly presented a request to the newly constituted board to approve the payment of GHC15, 000, 000 to Merlin Gaming Limited as judgment debt when the company had no contract with the NLA.

The group alleged that Mr. Osei-Ameyaw “presented the said settlement for approval and payment at the very first official business meeting of the newly constituted Board, which was held on July 28, 2017.

Speaking to the media on October 24, 2017, the Founder and President of CVM, Mr. Razak Kojo Opoku, expressed his happiness about the decision by the Board and Management of NLA to have their own platform.

According to Mr Kojo Opoku, the new platform to be launched in November 2017 by the NLA, is very necessary because the NLA has absolutely no control on the current online platform, the Machines (Point of Sales Terminal, Posts) and the Draws.

He also said the Lots Services Ghana Limited and Simnet Ghana Limited are in change of these technical services, a situation which is causing financial losses to the country.

“From 2009 to 2016, virtually all the monies that were paid to the NLA Technical Service Providers such as Lots Services Ghana Limited and Simnet Ghana Limited were over and above monies paid by the NLA to the Consolidated Fund.

In 2016 alone, NLA paid both Lots Services Ghana Limited and Simnet Ghana Limited an amount of GHS 27, 318, 264. 62 as against a paltry amount of GHS 19, 000, 000 paid by the NLA to the Consolidated Fund around 29th September 2017. NLA in its current situation is just working to the benefit of the Technical Service Providers such as Lots Services Ghana Limited and Simnet Ghana Limited. This is seriously unacceptable.

“CVM highly commend the new Board and Management of NLA led by Mr. Kofi Osei-Ameyaw for taking the bold decision to establish, operate and monitor their own Platform”.