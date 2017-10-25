Being a security officer not an opportunity to make easy money – Aviation safety expert

General News of Tuesday, 24 October 2017

Being part of a country’s security force is a lot of things but an avenue to enrich one’s self, Aviation safety expert, Emmanuel Komeng has stated.

Speaking at the first ever African Air show held in Accra on Tuesday October 24, the safety expert bemoaned the situation where security officers exploit both local and foreign nationals at the expense of protecting them from the ills of society.

He said the situation if not seriously looked at could cause problems for the country.

According to him, security officials at the airports use their positions to make money while others grant passes to their acquaintances without considering the security dangers it may pose.

Emmanuel Komeng indicated that breaching security at the airports makes it easier for inside criminals to operate.

‘’Many of us think that aviation security is an avenue to make money and no matter what you do, many of them shamefully solicit for money and other gifts for users of airport to breach security. This is very serious and I will urge management to be very hard on this issue. Another thing is ‘’familiarity’’ of the aviation security .oh I know him let him pass, oh he is my brother, oh he is the manager and because of this people have been allowed to breach security. it doesn’t matter the sophistication of the electronics that have been installed, if the individual decides not to play by the rules, it’s as good as not having anything there’’

He also cautioned workers of the aviation against using working hours for conversing with colleagues adding that it makes them inattentive.

The African Air Show was launched in Accra on Tuesday and is expected to feature a number of exhibitors in the aviation space. The 2-day event is being organized by the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) and the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).

It is expected to help establish Ghana as an aviation hub in the sub-region.