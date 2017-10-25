Assibit ends evidence-in-chief | General News 2017-10-24

General News of Tuesday, 24 October 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-10-24

Mr Pele and Mr Assibit are facing various charges of causing financial loss of GHC4.1m to the state <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508896498_268_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Mr Philip Akpeena Assibit a representative of Goodwill International Group (GIG) on Tuesday tendered two documents to the Financial Division of the High Court claiming the company had a contract with Government.

The documents were admitted without any objection from the Attorney-General and counsel for his co-accused Abuga Pele, the former National Coordinator for the GYEEDA.

The accused person told the court that the documents confirmed that all payments were audited and verified by the then Minister of Youth and Sports, Kofi Humado, the Chief Director, International audit and monitoring team before the approvals were made and same conveyed to Mr Abuga Pele for payment.

Mr Assibit has thereby ended his evidence in chief.

The court presided over by Mrs Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe adjourned the case to October 25 to enable the Counsel for Pele to cross-examine the accused.

Mr Pele and Mr Assibit are facing various charges of causing financial loss of 4.1 million Ghana Cedis to the State.

Assibit is accused of putting in false claims that he had secured a 65-million-dollar World Bank funding for the creation of one million jobs for the youth, which led the government to part with the GH¢ 4.1 million.

The court admitted Pele to self- recognisance bail, whilst Assibit was granted bail in the sum of GH¢2 million with four sureties, two of whom were to be justified.