Asamoah Gyan gets license to start airline business

Black Stars Captain, Asamoah Gyan has been given a license to operate an airline company.

The company, Citi Business News understands will be named Baby Jet Airlines.



It is unclear whether the airline will be operating as a domestic airline; within only Ghana or it will be operating as a regional or international company.

The President, Nana Akufo Addo disclosed this at the opening ceremony for the African Air Expo in Accra on Wednesday morning.



The NPP government has announced plans to open up Ghana’s local airline industry to attract more players and drive competition.

As part of this, the government in the 2017 budget removed the 17.5% VAT on domestic air tickets.

Also, efforts have been made to keep the price of aviation fuel at competitive rates in relation to Ghana’s peers within the sub region.



President Akufo Addo has also set an ambitious target to make Ghana an aviation hub within the West Africa sub region.

