Apostle Safo’s Senior High School debunks rumours of abuse of students

General News of Wednesday, 25 October 2017

Source: yen.com.gh

2017-10-25

Apostle Dr Kwadwo Safo <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=150892518519067"></p> <p> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508937101_331_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The headmaster of Apostle Safo Senior High School, Nana Asante, has debunked rumours of abuse of students.

Earlier reports reaching YEN.com.gh revealed that the movements of students were being restricted, usually at specified hours in a day.

The report also stated that the dormitories for the female students are usually locked with padlocks, in order to prevent movement in or out.

This action, is alleged perpetrated by a house mistress, Verah Amissah. It has also been rumoured she was of the opinion that it was wrong for students to wake up at dawn to prepare for class, hence her action.

According to sources, she literally imposes a curfew between the hours of 9:45pm and 5:00am the next morning.

Nana Asante, however responded by saying that Senior High Schools (SHS’s) all over the country observe unique time periods such as prep hours and “lights outs”, hence there was nothing strange going on there.

He further stated that under no condition would the school authorities knowingly keep students under a form of bondage.

He added that the reports inhumane conditions in the school is simply a fabrication, and should therefore be treated with contempt.