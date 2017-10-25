AMA vows to crackdown on advertisers

Billboards are littered at about every location in the city hurling at commuters for attention <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=150892518519067"></p> <p> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508931991_413_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The management of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly known as the AMA has vowed to crack down on advertisers in the Accra metropolis.

This is based on AMA’s claim of a staggering debt rate owed to the city authority by businesses who advertise at various locations in the area.

Speaking to the media on the issue, a spokesperson of the AMA the indebted advertisers or businesses were given till close of business on Friday, October 27, 2017, or face the due consequences from the authorities.

Prime Business News gathered that indebtedness to the AMA by advertisers currently stands at over Gh¢700, 000 in for the last few months.

It has become commonplace to find posters and billboards littered at about every location in the city hurling at commuters for attention.

قالب وردپرس

Comments