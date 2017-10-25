6 super moments of John Mahama as president

General News of Wednesday, 25 October 2017

Ex-president John Dramani Mahama was able to light up his corner as the president of Ghana through various social interventions aimed at bridging the gap between the rich and poor.

Under Mahama’s regime have we also seen the increase in various infrastructure developments and also investments in human resource – achievements which have all been documented in the NDC’s Green Book which captures all achievements of the NDC administration.

But beyond his administrative success, John Mahama has also been able to win the hearts of many Ghanaians through his love for the camera.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a collection of Mahama’s president which helps us appreciate the magic of being president of Ghana:

Meanwhile, a leaked 455-page document has revealed that campaign funds meant for the campaign of the NDC during the 2016 elections were embezzled by members at the national, regional and constituency level.

“What seemed to be clear was that a large part of the campaign financing was done through channels other than the party’s regional or constituency treasurer,” the report said.

Meanwhile, NDC is maintaining that the report being circulated by Joy FM is never the situation and that the Kwesi Botchwey report was never meant for public consumption.

Former communications minister, Dr. Omane Boamah insists that the very report making the rounds is untrue and largely fabricated.

