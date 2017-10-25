2017 Best Teacher Award winner commended

General News of Tuesday, 24 October 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-10-24

Madam Faustina Copson, this year’s Best Teacher Award winner, has been commended for bringing honour to the Richard Akwei Memorial School in the Ashiedu Keteke Sub Metro of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Monday, Mr Danel Nii Okai, Chairman of the School Management Committee (SMC) on behalf of the committee the Parent Teacher Association and the Past Pupils Association, praised Madam Copson for her dedication and hard work.

He said the devotion of the award winner who is a Class One teacher of the school, had been noted and it was not surprising that she emerged winner of the coveted prize out of about 40 teachers short-listed for the award.

The SMC Chairman, who is also an old pupil of the school, urged teachers to dedicate themselves to the welfare of the children and students under their care and do their best, adding that unlike previously when it was said that ‘the reward of teachers was in heaven’, they will be recognized and honoured on earth when they excel.

Mr Okai expressed the hope that the recognition would spur teachers on and said their hard work and dedication would be recognized, acknowledged and rewarded at the right time.

He called for the expansion of the award scheme to cover Head Teachers, Circuit Supervisors and other supporting staff whose contributions to teaching and learning in schools could not be under estimated.

The SMC Chairman, who is also a former PTA Chairman, commended the head teacher of the school Madam Emelia Larbi for her efforts and proper management which has made the school a first class one.

He urged the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service to encourage the formation of school management committees and PTAs in schools to ensure the involvement of the community and parents in the administration and running of educational institutions.

Mr Okai said an effective collaboration between a vibrant SMC, PTA and community and institutions was the only way that would guarantee the proper training of the country’s future leaders.