17-year-old robber injured in gun battle with police

Source: Myjoyonline.com

2017-10-24

The police received information that the robbers were stealing goods from a truck, reports suggest

A gun battle between police officers and armed robbers at Omenako near Suhum on the Accra-Kumasi highway at dawn on Tuesday has left a 17-year-old boy injured.

The teenager was part of the armed robbery gang robbing a faulty truck, loaded with assorted goods, that had been left on the highway.

Joy News’ Maxwell Kudekor reported that police received information that the robbers were stealing the goods from the truck, with registration number GR 221 – W, and quickly moved to the location.

Eastern Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Police, ASP Ebenezer Tetteh said the police met the robbers in the act.

He added that an exchange of fire ensued between the police and the robbers and in the process, the teenager, William Owusu sustained gunshot wounds.

He has been sent to the Suhum Government Hospital for treatment, under strict police guard.

One other suspect, Emmanuel Yeboah, who was driving a Ford Focus saloon car with registration number GT 3371 – 13 was also arrested.

The rest of the robbers, however, managed to escape leaving behind a Sprinter Bus with registration number AS 3801 – 13.

Both vehicles have been impounded by the police as investigations begin.