Your passions are not inscribed on your genitalia – Pepper Dem Ministries

2017-10-24

play videoDr. Louise Carol Donkor argues that passion goes beyond the sex of a person

Dr. Louise Carol Donkor, a member of the Pepper Dem Ministries has refuted assertions suggesting that certain traits or desires are associated with one’s gender. According to her, passion goes beyond the sex of a person and that preferences and desires differ from person to person depending on the uniqueness of their persona.

“If you have a son and a daughter everybody has a unique personality. They express different things. Nobody has their passions inscribed on their genitalia, your talents are not there. It is not necessarily that you having breast makes you want something or not want something”.

She also argues that certain traits and skills; morality and cooking for instance should be seen as a duty required of both sexes rather than focused as the prerequisite of a woman

“Women don’t have a cooking gene. Women don’t have saintly genes either because women are supposed to be pious. Women are supposed to be moral custodians of society, but if we make women and men moral custodians of society wouldn’t we make our society better?” she quizzed.

Touching on the role of effective parenting in the lives of children, Dr. Donkor emphasized on the need for children to be given some liberty and independence rather than be restricted as a way of protecting them.

“If you are making them stay in the house, protecting them, then you are constricting their expression and how they can even find themselves” she stressed.

Dr. Donkor believes it is through play that developing children can “discover” themselves, therefore, she urged parents to be fair in how they treat their kids at home.

Members of the Pepper Dem Ministries believe that household chores including cooking, cleaning among others, should not be imposed on kids.