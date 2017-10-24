UCC cries for funds to complete facilities

File photo; UCC is still challenged by resource constraints <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508810924_591_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Chairperson of the Governing Council of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Mrs. Nancy Thompson has appealed to all stakeholders for financial and material assistance towards the execution of the University’s developmental projects.

According to her, in spite of the of successes of the University, the institution continues to be challenged by resource constraints, the major being inadequate funding for teaching, research and infrastructure development.

Mrs. Thompson stated emphatically that the University community would appreciate it very much if funds are made available to enable the University expedite action on completing the infrastructural projects started with support from the GETFund but had stalled for a number of years as a result of severe financial challenges.

Addressing 50th congregation of 2nd session of the University of Cape Coast, Mrs. Thompson stated that the University community is very much eager to see the resumption of work on the projects to alleviate the inadequate lecture theatres and office space.

قالب وردپرس

Comments