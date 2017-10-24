Uber engages with representatives of Ghana Taxi Co-operatives

Business News of Tuesday, 24 October 2017

Source: Francesca Uriri

2017-10-24

The meeting is as part of Uber's continued efforts to engage with Taxi Associations in Ghana

Senior members of the Uber Ghana and West Africa team, recently met with representatives of some Ghana Taxi Co-operatives. The meetings were held as part of continued efforts by Uber to further collaborate and engage with Taxi Associations in Ghana.

“In Ghana, Taxi are crucial stakeholders within the sector that Uber operates in, says Kofi Agyare Country Manager; Uber Ghana. As we’ve always maintained, Uber is a pro-regulation company, and our outreach to Taxi Associations here is to further reinforce the non exclusive nature of the Uber App. We firmly believe that Uber brings manifold benefits to the great people of Ghana – whether they be driver-partners or riders, and we are keen to onboard as many qualified prospects as we can.”

Explaining further he said: “We are aware that Urban Mobility is a focal point of interest to the Ghanaian Government, and we are in ongoing conversations with relevant stakeholders and policy makers to ensure that all processes are put in place. As a partner that is fully supportive of the Ghanaian socio-economic sub-sector, we intend to continue to collaborate with government and all relevant parties to ensure that the people enjoy a sustainable means of getting around.”

The engagement sessions were held in Accra, Ghana and had in attendance representatives of Ghana Taxi Co-operatives, Officials from the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, and key members of the Uber Ghana and West African team.

Uber recently commenced operations in the metropolitan city of Kumasi, and also formally declared open it’s Greenlight Hub – a center that provides real-time, onsite support for Uber driver-partners.