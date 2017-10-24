Tema Youth chief accuses Dr Nduom of bribery

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 October 2017

President of Tema Youth Wilfred Osei Kweku Palmer has accused Elmina Sharks owner, Dr Papa Kwasi Ndoum of bribing his players during their Week 27 clash of the Ghana Premier League at the Tema Sports Stadium.

The Harbour Boys have been demoted to second-tier league after finishing the just ended campaign with 37 points after 30 games.

Osei Palmer reflected on their shortcomings during the season and pointed to the 2-0 defeat to the Elmina-based outfit on Match Day 27 as the main architect of their downfall.

“The match that destroyed our whole season was against Elmina Sharks, the performance of the players was abysmal so we the management called for an investigation to find out what went wrong because if you find your boys not playing up to a certain level expected of them it brings it points to certain questions and out investigations revealed that something went bad in that game,” Osei Palmer disclosed on Happy FM.

“We were very circumspect because didn’t want the boys disrupt camp because we have a very small squad size so if there are issues with seven key members of the squad and you are not tactful about how to handle the situation, it will break camp and you’ll be left with 17 players, and out of those seventeen players were core members of the team to be had to be tactful.”

“Their performances in that game raised more questions than answers and we called some of them and put the issue before them, so when I heard my former boss, Dr Ndoum pointing fingers at people in regards to machinations it makes me laugh.”

“People are not straight forward when it comes to relegation matters. They will do everything to make sure they get the need results. My investigations showed clearly that he doesn’t have the locus to accuse people because he who seeks equity must come with clean hands but in this instance your hands are filthy.”