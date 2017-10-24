Teacher trainee found dead | General News 2017-10-23

General News of Monday, 23 October 2017

Source: Starrfmonline.com

2017-10-23

The body has since been conveyed to the morgue by the Akropong Police <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508803918_650_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

A level 200 Teacher trainee of the Akropong Presbyterian College of Education has been found dead in his room at Akropong -Akuapem in the Eastern region.

The decomposing body of the deceased student identified only by his penname Energy, was found some four days after his death.

The body has since been conveyed to the morgue by the Akropong Police.

Information gathered by Starr News indicates that, the deceased student went home without permission hence authorities of the college failed to notice his absence until he was found dead.

A source told Starr News that the incident was noticed when a passerby observed strange stench emitting from the room of the deceased Teacher Trainee in his family house which was attracting houseflies around the room.

Upon suspicion, the room was broken into where the decomposing body was found.

The Akropong Police was informed and after taking inventories, conveyed the body to the morgue.

The cause of the incident is not yet known, however, according to close sources, the diseased was suffering from an undisclosed illness.