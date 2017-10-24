Stan Dogbe ‘edited’ money meant for journalists in 2015 – report reveals

General News of Tuesday, 24 October 2017

Source: primenewsghana.com

2017-10-24

The report also blames Dr Omane Boamah and Stan Dogbe for lying to then President Mahama <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508852909_861_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Former Director of Communication at the Presidency under the Mahama administration, Stan Dogbe has been fingered for pocketing monies meant for Journalists who were involved in an accident in 2015.

Journalists with the presidential press corps were returning to Accra when the accident occurred around Dawhwenya in the Greater Accra Region.

According to the Kwesi Botchwey’s report leaked to JoyFm, actions like these and an array of others formed the basis for NDC’s defeat in the 2016 elections with Stan Dogbe being a major contributory factor.

According to the report, some money meant for victims of the accident involving the Presidential Press corps in August 2015 never reached all the victims and few that got the money had theirs slashed.

“Stan Dogbe edited money meant for victims of the accident involving the Presidential Press Corps from 50,000 cedis that was supposed to be given to them to 5,000 cedis and others got 10,000 cedis”.

The committee, which was tasked to ascertain the reason for the humiliating defeat of the NDC also tabled numerous factors that sent the then government into opposition.

The report also places a lot of blame on Dr Omane Boamah, former Minister of Communication and Stan Dogbe for lying to the then President Mahama about the fact that he was popular with the electorate, which was not the case.

The 13-member committee report captured that, doing away with Stan Dogbe and Oman Boamah could have earned the President (John Mahama) one million votes so he didn’t have to look to Ashanti region for the one million votes.