Sofoline interchange to be completed

2017-10-24

Roads and Highways Minister Kwasi Amoako-Atta has said government will soon release funds for the completion of the Kumasi Sofoline interchange which has stalled.

The Minister has, therefore, urged the contractor working on the project to work diligently “when we start releasing monies to you”.

“From now onward, we want to ensure value for money, we want to ensure quality infrastructure, and this government will not tolerate any shoddy work from anybody,” he warned.

Mr Amoako-Atta said this when he toured project sites on the first day of his three-day tour on some major roads in the Ashanti Region on Monday, October 23, 2017.

He noted that there are so many projects scattered across the nation which were started by the Mahama administration but the contractors have stopped working on them due to lack of payment.

Mr Amoako-Atta said the current government led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, “is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that contractors are paid”.

The $150 million Sofoline interchange project was started in 2007 and billed to have been completed in 2010, but has delayed.