Smart driver’s license to roll out from November 7 – DVLA

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority, DVLA, is to begin the rollout of the new chip-based smart driver and vehicle documentation systems from November 7.

The new system which will be contactless shall have every data of the driver on the chip with improved security features, first to safeguard the data on it and secondly to make it extremely difficult to fake it. The card will also be linked to the National Identification Card.

Speaking at a press briefing on Tuesday, Director of Driver Training, Testing and Licensing at the DVLA Cheyuo Wiennaa Musa revealed it will now take six years instead of the regular two years for the card to be renewed.

He said the processes of acquiring licenses will be shorter and less cumbersome with the new system and the nuisance of “Goro boy” will also be eliminated.

Drivers will pay about 340 cedis to acquire the new license. Those with the old cards do not have to change them, it can be used until it expires and then the new one will be issued upon renewal.

Coming along as well as the digitised vehicle registration system. Mr Musa said documentation on vehicles from 1995 to date have already been digitised and all vehicle registration will be paperless as details will be transferred onto the smart card.