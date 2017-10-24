SHS students to use mobile phones for learning

General News of Tuesday, 24 October 2017

The Communications Ministry is in discussions with the Education Ministry to fashion out strategies about how senior high school students could have access to all school curricula on mobile phones in a regulated manner.

Minister of Communication, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful said at the National Dialogue on Digital Transformation that: “We are currently having discussions with the Ministry of Education on the opportunities being given to students to use mobile devices but not just to use them for fun in school but to have curricula loaded unto the devices so that they use as learning aids and not fun tools.”

“I think we need to be able to regulate the use of mobile devices; instead of carrying books, all they need is one device that has all they need on it and make sure that they use it to learn,” Mrs Owusu-Ekuful said.

Should the talks agree on the use of mobile devices for school purposes by students, the current ban on the use of mobile phones in senior high schools would effectively be lifted.

Currently students in SHS are not allowed to use mobile phones in school.