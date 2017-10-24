SHS Matron intercepted with stolen food stuff in Buipe

General News of Tuesday, 24 October 2017

The vehicle and its occupants including the Matron were taken to the Buipe police station.

Matron of the Buipe Senior High School in the Central Gonja District of the Northern Region, Madam Alidu Rahinatu has been handed over to police after she was intercepted carting away a large quantity of food stuff belonging to the school.

Madam Rahinatu was arrested last night through a combined effort of two assembly members of the area who have longed monitored her activities.

Starr News gathered that the assembly member for Buipe, Hon. Balkisu was informed about the activities of the matron who then alerted her counterpart in Fufulso with details of the vehicle.

Madam Balkisu is also chairperson for the school’s Parents and Teachers Association.

The vehicle was then monitored until it reached a point on the Tamale – Buipe highway — around Fufulso Damongo junction – before it was intercepted by police.

A search in the vehicle found bags of soap, several gallons of cooking oil, cans of milk, sacks of maize and many consumables all stashed in every space in the hired vehicle with registration number AW 3864 – 13.

A different search by the police at the residence of the matron found more than double the number of items found in the vehicle that was carrying the stolen goods to Tamale.

The Matron was briefly detained before later granted a police inquiry bail.

“It was a tip off…when it happened the board chairman of the school, infact, stakeholders were not around so we are going to have a serious meeting,” the Buipe electoral assembly member reluctantly confirmed the incident to Starr News by telephone.

The headmistress of the school, Madam Mercy Algba is said to have expressed disappointment at the conduct of the Matron who allegedly pleaded guilty in her statement to the police.

Authorities of school according to Starr News have deferred hearing the case waiting for the Board chairman — who was attending meetings in the region — to arrive before the fate of the matron is decided.

The Chief of the area, Buipewura Abdulai Jinarpo has allegedly been informed about the case which is now taking a political twist. The Chief insist the matron be prosecuted to deter others.