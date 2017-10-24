Road Minister calls for removal of 4 major roundabouts in Ashanti Region

General News of Monday, 23 October 2017

2017-10-23

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Hon Kwasi Amoako Atta has ordered the removal of 4 major roundabouts in Ashanti region with immediate effect.

The 4 major roundabouts Ejisu, Boadi junction, Oduom and Tech round about which according to the Minister, are causing vehicular traffic jams for the road users.

He also ordered the removal of cobble stones around the roads and the roundabout and asphalts it.

Hon Kwasi Amoako Atta made this disclosure during day one of his three days tour to the region to inspect some of the deplorable roads in the region.