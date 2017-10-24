Paa Kwesi Fabin facing sack after failed 2017 World Cup attempt

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 October 2017

Samuel Fabin faces being sacked as Ghana’s Under-17 coach following a failed attempt to win the FIFA U17 World Cup in India.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands he will be jettisoned with the spineless surrender against Mali laying bare the need for change.

The Ghana FA will be forced to reassess the future of the coach after the team crashed out of the global showpiece in the Asian country.

The under-fire coach who is yet to win a laurel with the Starlets since being appointed the head coach about seven year ago looks prepared for the sack following another unsuccessful attempt with the team.

The Black Starlets lost for the third time in six months to their West Africa counterparts Mali after earlier losing 1-0 and 2-1 in the U17 AFCON and a friendly respectively to the same side.

Coach Samuel Fabin appeared tactically deficient in the quarter-final defeat to Mali to signal an end to an era for the frustrated trainer.

He assured Ghanaians of the trophy ahead of the Starlets’ trip to India but his side failed to make it to the semi finals due to what many describe as selection crisis during the tournament.