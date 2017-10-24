Our gods will strike down any ‘fake’ Ga Mantse – Kingmaker

General News of Tuesday, 24 October 2017

Henry Nii Ayi Addo, spokesperson for the newly installed Ga Mantse, has invoked curses on any individual or group of persons parading themselves as Ga Mantse aside the newly installed one, Kelvin Nii Tackie under the stool name Nii Taki Teiko Tsuru.

Speaking to Kwame Tutu on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM, he said any other person that will parade himself as Ga Mantse, is fake and should be disregarded by the public.

He explained, there are four royal houses in the Ga State and out of these four royal houses, there is the Gyaasetse who installs a Ga Mantse.

The Gyaasetse is the one legally mandated to install a Ga Mantse and anyone who does otherwise is an illegality.

Installation of all the various chiefs including Adamatse which he was part of, was an illegality but when he got to know about that, he disassociated himself from him.

The kingmakers who form part of the installation he also indicated must belong the ruling houses.

Nii Ayi Addo said, the new Ga Mantse, Nii Taki Teiko Tsuru is the legally, and recognized Ga Mantse and anyone who parades himself as such, should face the wrath of the gods of the Ga State.

He appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to protect the Ga State by allowing the various security agencies to sanction those who will violate the laws.

He said, anyone who says I am lying should face the wrath of the gods. He appealed to the indigenes in Accra to accept the newly installed chief as the legitimate Ga Mantse and accord him the necessary respect.

The newly installed chief he said, went through all the traditional rites before he was installed and has been accepted by all the four ruling houses of the Ga State.

The installation he added must bring sanity, development and create better opportunities for the youth in Accra.

The ceremony, to install the new chief which took place at the North-Kaneshie Palace of the Ga State was conducted amid heavy police presence to maintain law and order.

By his induction, Nii Tsuru also takes over as the President of the GTC from Nii Doodo Nsaki, the Otublohum Manste, who until then was the acting President of the council.