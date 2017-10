Sports News of Tuesday, 24 October 2017

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian player Nicholas Opoku will undergo further tests to ascertain extent of injury sustained over the weekend.

The impressive Opoku had to be substituted in their game against Super Sport United in the Confederation Cup game.

He will undergo further checks before his side’s League match this weekend.

The former Berekum Chelsea player has been a regular starter for Club Africian.